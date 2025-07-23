Modi says it in as many words: No farewell, terse send-off for Jagdeep Dhankhar amid argument buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expended only 26 words to bid farewell to former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the terse send-off taking even BJP leaders by surprise and intensifying speculation on what may have caused the abrupt resignation of a constitutional figure who was widely seen as a “Yes Man” of the dispensation.

The Opposition’s queries on the shock exit appeared to have forced Modi to wish “good health” to Dhankhar, who had on Monday announced his decision to quit because of health issues.

Other top ministers maintained radio silence on the Vice-President’s resignation.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” Modi posted on his X handle on Tuesday afternoon.

Dhankhar had announced his resignation after actively presiding over the Rajya Sabha proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Just 11 days ago, he had said he would “retire at the right time in August 2027 (when his term ends), subject to divine intervention”.

The VP’s resignation was promptly accepted and the home ministry issued a notification under 67A of the Constitution with “immediate effect”.

“What went so wrong suddenly is not clear, but the Prime Minister’s social media post indicates something very serious. It reeks of disgust and anger at Dhankhar,” a BJP MP said on the condition of anonymity.

Government sources claimed that Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, resigned in a huff after “heated exchanges” with top BJP leaders. The government was apparently caught unawares by his decision on Monday to mention the Opposition-sponsored notice in the Rajya Sabha to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, at whose residence wads of unaccounted cash was found.

The government had planned to table the impeachment motion against Justice Verma in the Lok Sabha, but Dhankhar went ahead and accepted a similar notice moved by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha without alerting the Treasury managers. The ruling side did not want the motion to be moved in the Rajya Sabha as an Opposition notice for impeachment of another judge, Justice Shekhar Yadav, was pending there, which the government doesn’t want to be taken up.

“We did not know that an Opposition notice would be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. We were kept in the dark, and it came as a huge embarrassment for the government,” a senior minister said. The minister sought to obliquely accuse Dhankhar of “deliberately” trying to sabotage the government’s plan to move the impeachment motion in the Lok Sabha.

Quoting rules, Dhankhar had told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that “the House where the motion is moved first (takes it) up for consideration while the other House loses jurisdiction”. But if the motion is presented and admitted in both Houses on the same day, then an inquiry committee to examine the allegationd of misconduct against the judge has to be constituted jointly by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Dhankhar’s decision to accept the Opposition’s notice spurred back-to-back meetings of top ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament on Monday evening. Sources said phone calls were made to Dhankhar to ask him about his decision and convey the government’s anger.

“There was a heated exchange between top government leaders and Dhankhar that precipitated the resignation,” a source said.

Sections in the ruling dispensation claimed that an underlying tension between the government and the VP had been simmering over several issues for quite some time. It exploded on Monday, compelling Dhankhar to step down.

Opposition MPs who had met Dhankhar recently claimed that he was feeling slighted by the government for not extending him the courtesy that is due to a VP. And, now given that his resignation has been notified, Dhankhar will not get a farewell from the Rajya Sabha nor will he get to deliver a farewell speech as is wont. Since the VP is not a member of the House like the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha, he cannot enter the Rajya Sabha now.

Dhankhar’s exit has fuelled speculation on who could be picked for the VP’s post. While several names are being tossed in the power corridors, sources said the government was not in a hurry to elect a new VP.

“No discussions have started on a new VP. The leadership will take some time and decide very carefully. The selection of a new BJP president is also pending, and many things have to be taken into consideration,” a BJP leader said.

Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harivansh, a JDU MP, will now preside over the House proceedings in this session. Harivansh, known to be close to Modi, made a courtesy call to the President on Tuesday, leading many to speculate that he could be a possible candidate to fill the VP’s vacancy.

BJP insiders, however, said chances of the key post being offered to an NDA ally appeared low given the bitter experience with Dhankhar.

Sensing trouble in paradise, the Opposition parties decided to strike while the iron is hot and picked up cudgels for Dhankhar against whom many of them had sought to bring an impeachment motion in the not-so-distant past. The dominant view within the Opposition was that Dhankhar had been nudged out, and the medical reason cited by him was a face-saver not just for him but also the government.