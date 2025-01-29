MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Modi lauds Odisha’s growth potential

While inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha conclave here on Tuesday, Modi said: 'Eastern India is a growth engine of country’s development and Odisha plays a key rolein this.'

Subhashish Mohanty Published 29.01.25, 07:52 AM
Narendra Modi with Mohan Charan Majhi at the Utkarsh Odisha conclave on Tuesday

Narendra Modi with Mohan Charan Majhi at the Utkarsh Odisha conclave on Tuesday Sourced by The Telegraph

Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on the Majhi-led maiden BJP government in the state, sending across a subtle message to industry leaders that the change of regime won’t affect Odisha’s industrialisation process.

While inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha conclave here on Tuesday, Modi said: “Eastern India is a growth engine of country’s development and Odisha plays a key rolein this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi noted that this was the biggest business summit in Odisha till date. Calling upon the investors, the Prime Minister said: “Now is the right time to invest.”

The state government is expecting investments worth 5 lakh crore during the summit.

Modi said Odisha was a priority for him, which was evident from the fact that he had visited the state nearly 30 times since becoming Prime Minister of the country for the first time in 2014. In his latest term as the Prime Minister, Modi has visited the statefive times.

Modi asked the business tycoons to work in the direction of self reliance and resilience against global economic disruptions. “Our raw materials are exported and then get processed somewhere adding value there. A new product is made there and returned to our country. I cannot accept it. This ecosystem needs to be changed.”

RELATED TOPICS

Make In Odisha Conclave PM Narendra Modi Mohan Charan Majhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

More than 7 killed, many injured in stampede on most auspicious day at Maha Kumbh mela

Video and photographs after the stampede showed bodies being taken away on stretchers and people sitting on the ground crying, while others stepped over a carpet of discarded belongings left by people as they tried to escape the stampede
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Kejriwal talked about clean politics and the biggest liquor scam took place in Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT