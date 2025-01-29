Modi lauds Odisha’s growth potential

Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on the Majhi-led maiden BJP government in the state, sending across a subtle message to industry leaders that the change of regime won’t affect Odisha’s industrialisation process.

While inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha conclave here on Tuesday, Modi said: “Eastern India is a growth engine of country’s development and Odisha plays a key rolein this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi noted that this was the biggest business summit in Odisha till date. Calling upon the investors, the Prime Minister said: “Now is the right time to invest.”

The state government is expecting investments worth ₹5 lakh crore during the summit.

Modi said Odisha was a priority for him, which was evident from the fact that he had visited the state nearly 30 times since becoming Prime Minister of the country for the first time in 2014. In his latest term as the Prime Minister, Modi has visited the statefive times.

Modi asked the business tycoons to work in the direction of self reliance and resilience against global economic disruptions. “Our raw materials are exported and then get processed somewhere adding value there. A new product is made there and returned to our country. I cannot accept it. This ecosystem needs to be changed.”