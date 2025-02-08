Kerala: Mild tremors felt in high range areas of northern Kasaragod district

Mild tremors were reportedly felt in the high-range areas of northern Kasaragod district of Kerala in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Tremors lasted for a few seconds in Malom, Rajapuram, Konnakkad and nearby areas, Vellarikkund police said quoting villagers.

"People said they felt tremors and heard some unnatural sounds from underneath the ground in these areas," a police officer said.

Some people in those areas said their phones fell from tables and cots shook due to the impact of the tremor, he added.

The officials of district administration would soon be visiting the areas for a detailed examination and more information would be received after that, police added.

Meanwhile, a woman resident said she had a shivering like feeling in the small hours and heard a strange sound soon after that.

According to the state Disaster Management Authority, the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.5 and it happened around 1.30 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Arabian Sea and it was a "shallow event" which may have caused the tremors in Kasaragod, a KSDMA statement said.

