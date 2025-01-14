MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maoism like cancer, need to hit at its root to eradicate it, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

In the last one year, security forces have killed more than 230 Maoists in various encounters, Sai said

PTI Published 14.01.25, 09:14 AM
Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai X/@vishnudsai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said Maoism is like cancer and there is need to strike at its root to end the menace.

In the last one year, security forces have killed more than 230 Maoists in various encounters, Sai said addressing a function on Monday after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of several development projects in Sukma.

"Maoism is like cancer. If cancer has to be eradicated, it is necessary to attack its root. Maoists had stuck like leeches in some areas of Bastar and were exploiting the people by intimidating them. These places were their safest hideouts. We decided to attack Maoists by entering their den," a government release quoted Sai as saying.

Also Read

"Maoists had thrown Sukma along with Bastar division into deadly violence. Due to this, the development of Sukma was badly affected. In the last one year, the government took many important decisions to develop Sukma and has implemented them rapidly," he said.

Under a well-planned strategy, police camps in the Maoist-affected areas were expanded, which strengthened the security network, the chief minister said.

"Now, Maoists have been confined to a very limited area and are in panic. In frustration, they have been committing cowardly acts. In this land of Sukma, we will take a pledge again that we will uproot Maoism. We will take revenge for the martyrdom of our brave soldiers," he said.

On the occasion, Sai inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 137 development works valued at Rs 205 crore in Sukma district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

