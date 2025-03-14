Man beaten after argument during Holi celebrations in Delhi road rage incident

A road rage incident in East of Kailash here turned violent on Thursday after a man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people following an argument over throwing colours during Holi celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

The altercation began when a man confronted the victim for allegedly throwing colours on him, he said.

The argument escalated quickly, leading to the man physically attacking the victim. As the scuffle continued, a few others, who were nearby, joined in and allegedly began thrashing the victim, he added.

Local residents intervened, and the victim was eventually rescued from the mob, the officer said.

