Friday, 14 March 2025

Man beaten after argument during Holi celebrations in Delhi road rage incident

The altercation began when a man confronted the victim for allegedly throwing colours on him

PTI Published 14.03.25, 10:20 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A road rage incident in East of Kailash here turned violent on Thursday after a man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people following an argument over throwing colours during Holi celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

The altercation began when a man confronted the victim for allegedly throwing colours on him, he said.

The argument escalated quickly, leading to the man physically attacking the victim. As the scuffle continued, a few others, who were nearby, joined in and allegedly began thrashing the victim, he added.

Local residents intervened, and the victim was eventually rescued from the mob, the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Holi Celebration
