Thursday, 13 March 2025

Maharashtra woman kills 8-year-old daughter, then commits suicide

The incident took place in Palaspe at 8am on Wednesday, says the official

PTI Published 13.03.25, 05:34 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A woman allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter to death from their 29th floor flat in a housing complex in Panvel in Maharashtra and then committed suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Palaspe at 8am on Wednesday, the official added.

"The woman, identified as 37-year-old Mythili Dua, was reportedly mentally unsound. She pushed her child to death and then jumped off. She and her child died on the spot. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway," the Panvel police station official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

