Maharashtra woman kills 8-year-old daughter, then commits suicide

A woman allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter to death from their 29th floor flat in a housing complex in Panvel in Maharashtra and then committed suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Palaspe at 8am on Wednesday, the official added.

"The woman, identified as 37-year-old Mythili Dua, was reportedly mentally unsound. She pushed her child to death and then jumped off. She and her child died on the spot. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway," the Panvel police station official said.

