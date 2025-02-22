MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 February 2025

Maharashtra suspends buses to Karnataka after pro-Kannada activists assault MSRTC driver

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik demands Karnataka’s response after pro-Kannada activists assault MSRTC driver in Chitradurga

PTI Published 22.02.25, 09:10 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus was attacked.

Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US federal employees are fighting back against Elon Musk and his DOGE

Some civil servants are using whatever levers they have to resist the orders of the world’s richest man, both in public and behind closed doors
Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Quote left Quote right

Dept of Admin Reforms... allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is not in existence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT