Maharashtra police scans 'India’s Got Latent' episodes after offensive remarks, multiple cases filed

The cyber cell of Maharashtra police is scanning all episodes of India’s Got Latent, which has come under fire following nationwide outrage over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks on the show.

"All episodes of the show are under scanner and we are examining the episodes to find out whether such remarks were also made in the past. The cyber cell has contacted YouTube seeking deletion of all episodes of India's Got Latent in case such objectionable remarks are found to have been made," an officer said.

On Sunday's episode of India's Got Latent — a spoof by comedian Samay Raina of the TV show India's Got Talent — Allahbadia, famous for his BeerBiceps podcast, made crass remarks on parental sex.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Allahbadia, Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and others linked to the show. The matter has also reached Parliament with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demanding censorship of OTT content.

The police have registered a case against 30 individuals, including artistes, hosts, judges and participants of India’s Got Latent and issued summons to them, asking them to join the probe. Mukhija appeared before the Mumbai police on Wednesday to record her statement as part of an inquiry.

Sources on Wednesday said the police had also summoned comedian Tanmay Bhatt, actor Rakhi Sawant, Internet celebrity Uorfi Javed, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, social media celeb Deepak Kalal and others in connection with the FIR registered in the case. A police officer said they had participated in Raina's show as judges in the past.

The National Commission for Women has demanded that all involved parties appear at its office in New Delhi on February 17.