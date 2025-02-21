'Mahakumbh going to help economy of UP grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore': CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Mahakumbh would help the state's economy grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore.

Adityanath, speaking in the Question Hour of the budget session of the assembly, said Uttar Pradesh is making strides towards the target of one trillion dollar economy.

"The potential of Uttar Pradesh, which the world is witnessing today, can be linked to the Mahakumbh Mela. The Mahakumbh alone is going to help the economy of UP grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore," he said responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar.

Taking a dig at the SP MLA, he said, "I can understand your pain, because when your leaders say that India can never become a developed country, you have to follow them."

"Today India has become the fifth largest economy of the world and in 2027 India will become a five trillion dollar economy. There is no doubt about this."

India is moving ahead as the world's fastest growing large economy today and 140 crore Indians should feel proud of this, he said.

"It may be that some people do not like this because those who have their own personal agenda will not accept the country's development properly."

