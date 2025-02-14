MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Madhya Pradesh: Woman, lover, and accomplice kill husband in Shajapur, say police

Based on leads provided by the cyber cell and an informer, the accused people were arrested later that night

PTI Published 14.02.25, 04:59 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A man was killed allegedly by his wife, her lover and one more person in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Farat Khedi village under Mohan Badodia police station limits on Wednesday, he added.

"Accused Mamta left the door of her house open to let in her lover Rahul Malviya and the latter's friend Sunil Malviya with the intention of killing her husband Mukesh Malviya (38). They slit the throat of Mukesh," Superintendent of Police Yashal Singh Rajput told reporters.

"While killing him, a finger of Rahul Malviya got chopped off and was lying on the scene of the crime. Based on leads provided by the cyber cell and an informer, Mamta, Rahul and Sunil were arrested later that night. They have confessed to the crime," the SP said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

