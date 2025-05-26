Love's labour (& Lalu) lost: Tej Pratap Yadav expelled from RJD for violating family's 'traditions'

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the “party and the family”, saying his “public conduct” had violated the political family’s “values and traditions”.

The surprise move, months ahead of Assembly polls, came after avid chatter had broken out on social media on Saturday evening about Tej Pratap’s relationship status following a now-deleted post.

The post, shared on Tej Pratap’s Facebook profile, showed a picture of him with a woman and claimed they had been in a relationship for the past 12 years. The post was deleted after an uproar and Tej Pratap claimed his social media platforms had been hacked.

“Elder son’s activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and the family,” the ailing Lalu, 76, said in a post on X on Sunday afternoon.

Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav has been leading the RJD, the principal opposition in Bihar.

“From now on, he (Tej Pratap) will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years,” Lalu’s post said.

It added that “ignoring moral values in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice”.

Earlier, in a post on X on Saturday night, Tej Pratap had disowned the controversial Facebook post.

“My social media platforms have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and ignore rumours,” Tej Pratap’s clarification said.