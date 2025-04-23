'Lost everything on this trip': Terror turns family vacation into tragedy in Pahalgam

A tourist from Balasore in Odisha was killed in the militant attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Prasant Kumar Satpathy, 41, of Ishani village under Remuna block in Balasore district, was an accountant with the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (Cipet). He was posted at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar.

He was in Jammu and Kashmir with his wife Priyadarshini and eight-year-old son Tanuj since April 19 for a vacation.

“We went on a vacation to Jammu and Kashmir by encashing his (Prasant’s) leave travel concession. When we alighted from the ropeway at the Baisaran Valley, firing started all of a sudden. My husband died on the spot. I have lost everything. Please don’t ask questions at this moment. My son, who studies in Class IV, is in shock. I am at the Pahalgam Club,” Priyadarshini told The Telegraph.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the resident commissioner, Delhi, to get in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir government and bring Prasant’s body back to Odisha.