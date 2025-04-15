‘Loot, then play victim’: BJP lashes out after ED names Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Herald case

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, saying those who indulged in corruption and loot of public property will now have to pay back.

The ruling party also accused the Congress leaders of playing the "victim card" after indulging in "loot" of public money. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla slammed the opposition party for calling the ED action vendetta politics, pointing out that proceedings in the case began on the order of the court.

“Do they mean the court has taken vindictive action against them?” he said.

The BJP’s reaction came after Special Judge Vishal Gogne examined the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

The ED filed the chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering on April 9. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused in the case.

Asked about the development, Poonwalla said, “Whosoever indulged in corruption and loot will now have to pay back. Now, ED does not mean entitlement of dacoity and entitlement of dynast.” “They pocket the public money and grab public property and play the victim card when action is taken... They made pubic property their own in the National Herald case also,” he told PTI.

