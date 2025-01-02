Logjam at Mata Vaishno Devi base camp ends after week-long shutdown, Katra resumes business

Normal business resumed in Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday after a week-long shutdown.

The suspension was lifted following the government’s decision to meet the demands of the locals by releasing 18 men involved in protests and violence against the installation of a ropeway leading to the shrine.

The divisional administration released all 18 locals and leaders late on Tuesday after extensive discussions between the two sides. Their release led to celebrations in Katra, with many locals marking the end of the tension. The men were arrested in November during the unrest.

Katra witnessed major violence during the last week of November, when stone-pelting mobs attacked police and CRPF personnel, injuring several. The violence erupted after videos surfaced showing protesters hurling stones at security forces, prompting a swift response from the administration.

The protests were triggered by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s decision to move forward with the ₹250-crore ropeway project, which aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat. The locals opposed the project, fearing it would impact their livelihoods.

The government took a firm stance, arresting the 18 people. This led to a strike last week that paralysed business and caused hardship for pilgrims. Some protesters also went on a hunger strike to press for their demands.

The divisional commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, said the work on the ropeway would remain suspended until the two sides reached an agreement.

Kumar said a four-member committee comprising former director-general of police Ashok Bhan, retired judge and former Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission member Suresh Sharma, shrine board CEO Anshul Garg and the divisional commissioner of Jammu had been set up to discuss the matter with the representatives of the protesting civil society members.

He said the administration favoured a compromise that would neither jeopardise the livelihood of the locals nor hit the faith of devotees.

The protests had become a major headache for the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha-led administration as the major parties, including the National Conference, BJP, Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, rallied in support of the agitators.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday said the development was welcome but should not harm any individual’s livelihood.