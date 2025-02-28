Locals defend KIIT while investigation into Nepali student’s death continues

Six more officials of KIIT Deemed to be University on Thursday appeared before the high-level committee of the Odisha government probing the death by suicide of a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal in her hostel room.

The officials recorded their statements about the circumstances that led to the unrest on the KIIT campus and their role in it. KIIT’s founder, Achyuta Samanta, the vice-chancellor, the registrar and some other officials have already appeared before the committee and recorded their statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have recorded their statements included chief proctor of the university P. K. Pattnaik, senior hostel superintendent Sanhita Mishra, assistant director Samarika Pati and others.

A few KIIT officials misbehaved with the Nepali students on campus when they erupted in protest over the issue. The authorities declared sine-die on the campus on February 17 and packed the students in buses and dumped them at railway stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Within hours, however, the deemed to be university tendered an apology for the conduct of their employees and urged the students to return to campus.

The incident grabbed international attention after Nepal Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli intervened and subsequently the ministry of foreign affairs of India, too, intervened in the matter. A Nepali delegation rushed to Odisha, met officials and students and demanded stringent action against the erring officials who had made disparaging remarks against Nepal and manhandled some Nepali students during the unrest that started following the death of Prakriti.

A political slugfest started over the issue, with the BJP and Congress demanding the arrest of Samanta and a judicial probe into the incident. Some NGO activists have also intervened.

The local people of Patia, where KIIT is located, have come out in support of Samanta and KIIT. “Don’t allow such a big institution to collapse. The area witnessed a big transformation after KIIT was set up here. People from around 19 villages have got employment here. Those who are casting aspersions on KIIT should also look at how they have benefitted from it over the years. Don’t allow the KIIT to die and take away the livelihood of the people,” said Nrushinga Sahu.

The parents of 27,000 tribal children studying at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KIIS) have expressed their solidarity with Samanta.