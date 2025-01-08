Litmus test for Mohan Majhi: Odisha government gears up for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) would be a litmus test for the Mohan Charan Majhi government as Odisha is hosting the event for the first time.

If anything goes wrong, it will give the Opposition an opportunity to criticise the government and compare it with the previous government. The 18th PBD will kick off on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event on Thursday.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. The event has given a golden opportunity to the Majhi government to build the image of the chief minister who is struggling both inside and outside his party to make his mark. “Mohan Majhi would use this opportunity to prove his mettle and silence his critics both within and outside the party,” said Girija Shankar Das, a political observer.

Huge billboards and cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief minister Majhi beside him have dotted the skyline of Bhubaneswar, starting from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to the venue, the Janata Maidan. Besides the fairy lights hanging from the branches of trees, the famous applique work of Pipili seems ubiquitous.

What turns out to be a blessing in disguise for the government is the mechanism that Naveen Patnaik developed during the Hockey World Cup and Make in Odisha Conclave organised here. It has been a big help for the Majhi government. “The government only has to ensure that the mechanism is implemented successfully,” said an official.

Not only Bhubaneswar, Puri has also been decorated and steps are being taken to organise a series of programmes on the Puri beach to entertain the delegates attending the event. Besides Puri, other places such as Konark, Chilika and other tourist destinations have also been given a makeover.

The entire area around Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar is bustling with activities in preparation for the celebrations.

After his arrival here ahead of the beginning of the 18th PBD celebrations, Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar praised the Majhi government’s preparation for the event.

Jaishankar said: “I am confident that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated in a grand way. Chief minister Mohan Majhi has told me that all the preparations for the 3-day event have been completed. I hope that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be a grand success in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Jaishankar on Tuesday visited Konark and Puri.

He also said: “The chief minister and the entire administration have put in a lot of effort for the mega Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be attended by the President and Prime Minister as well. It will be a good opportunity to showcase Odisha.”

For smooth coordination, the state government has opened up help desks at the Bhubaneswar airport. The meeting place has already been decked up and the security arrangements have been tightened.

In order to showcase the rich culture of Odisha, three famous dance festivals kicked off on Tuesday. The Ekamra Utsav also began on Tuesday.

The PBD event will highlight the Indian diaspora’s achievements and its strong connections with the parent country. Exhibitions on Ramayan, technology and diaspora are being organised to showcase the contributions of the Indian diaspora and how it serves as a vehicle for the promotion of Indian culture abroad.

The ministry of external affairs connects to the Indian diaspora through thematic events and conferences aimed at promotion of sectoral expertise on various subjects as well as through various welfare schemes and programmes. Eminent Indian diaspora members are honoured with the prestigious Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, the highest honour conferred on non-resident Indians, during these events.