Lens on underage motherhood: Odisha sees two class X students give birth in a week

A Class X student from Bari in Jajpur district of Odisha delivered a baby girl on Thursday.

The mother, who was set to appear for her Class X examination on Thursday, had to be rushed to a hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

This is the second such incident in the state in the last one week. In the earlier incident too, a Class X student had given birth to a child at a government-run residential school in Chitrakonda of Malkangiri district. She delivered the baby after completing her final examination.

The underage mother from Bari had to be admitted to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. After being rushed there by family members, she gave birth to the baby. “She reached here along with her mother and complained of pain. After I gave her medicine and an injection, she delivered the baby an hour later. We shifted both the mother and the baby to the district hospital,” said the local doctor.

Additional district magistrate, Jajpur, A.K. Sharma said: “The condition of the newborn is not good. Both the mother and child are in the ICU.”

Jajpur district child protection officer (DCPO) Niranjan Kar stated: “The question arises as to why her parents had been silent on this issue. Police have visited the school and initiated an investigation into the matter.”

On Thursday the revenue divisional officer of the southern division visited the school in Chitrakonda to investigate how a student became pregnant, leading to the delivery and how teachers remained ignorant about it.