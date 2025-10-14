Leh DM defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention in Supreme Court, cites threat to state security, order

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk indulged in “activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and essential services" which led to his detention under the National Security Act, Leh District Magistrate told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the Leh DM Romil Singh Donk denied that Wangchuk had been detained illegally or was being treated improperly under detention, and submitted that the grounds of detention along with the material were communicated to him.

"It is submitted that the stated order of detention came to be passed by me after duly considering the material placed before me, as mandated under law, and after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community as mentioned in the grounds of detention.

I was satisfied and continue to be satisfied with the detention of the detenue," Leh DM told the apex court to defend his order.

The affidavit has been filed in response to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J. Angmo's plea in the apex court challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act and seeking his immediate release.

The top court has also been informed that Wangchuk was categorically informed of his detention under the National Security Act, 1980, as well as about his transfer to Central Jail, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The same was also communicated to his wife Geetanjali Angmo, which she has acknowledged in her petition, the affidavit said.

The jail superintendent said that Wangchuk is not suffering from any chronic conditions and is medically sound and physically fit.

"Wangchuk is entitled to all rights available to a detenu including access to visitors," Jodhpur Central Jail superintendent has told the court.

Angmo’s petition has sought a direction from the detaining authorities to produce her husband before the court, stating that since his detention at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan on September 26, there is no information available about his health or the grounds of detention.

She has also accused officials of running a “systematic and false campaign” to malign Wangchuk’s peaceful movement for Ladakh’s fragile ecology.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for October 15 of a plea of Wangchuk's wife Angmo, against his detention.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria adjourned the case on the request of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the petitioner.

"Due to the paucity of time, the matter will be taken up tomorrow on the request of the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal," said the bench.

Earlier, the bench had sought a response from the Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, and Superintendent of Police Jodhpur Central jail on the plea of Wangchuk's wife.

Sibal had informed the apex court that the grounds of detention had not been supplied to the family and should be served on her.

Wangchuk, who has been spearheading the movement seeking statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) by the police in Leh on September 26.

The protest left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.