MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 April 2025

Landlosers entitled to compensation on par with that of nearby plots: Supreme Court

Bench increases compensation to Rs 1.18 crore an acre from Rs 55.7 lakh for certain landlosers in Dharuhera and surrounding areas in Haryana

Our Bureau Published 05.04.25, 05:20 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

Landlosers are entitled to compensation on a par with that received by other landlosers from nearby areas if both sets of acquired plots are located in similarly well-developed areas, the Supreme Court has held.

The bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K.V. Viswanathan passed the ruling while increasing the compensation to 1.18 crore an acre for certain landlosers in Dharuhera
and surrounding areas in Haryana. Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier
fixed the compensation at 55.7 lakh per acre.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their appeal before the apex court, the landlosers had said the high court had fixed a meagre amount despite the claimants having placed on record sale deeds relating to plots acquired in adjoining Malpura, Kapriwas and Sidhrawali.

For landlosers in these three places, the high court had increased the initial compensation of 67,12,050 an acre to 1,21,33,320 an acre.

The appellants pleaded for compensation on a par, at least, with the landlosers of Malpura, Kapriwas and Sidhrawali.

“Not only does the map indicate the proximity of the lands, the Reference Court has rightly recorded that the villages were adjoining and the acquisition was all part of development of sectors in Dharuhera,” the judgment, authored by Justice Viswanathan, said.

The apex court noted that the land acquired from the appellants was surrounded by big companies like Honda, Sehgal Papers, Cool Beverages, Lumax Industries Ltd and K.J. Auto Parts as well as real estate developers like M2K and Dwarkadhish. The appellants, therefore, deserved enhanced compensation, it said.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Compensation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Ghibli madness, ChatGPT users go overboard with deepfake Aadhaar cards

Social media platforms are now flooded with images of fake Aadhaar cards, generated using the AI platform, featuring real people’s names and numbers
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

To investors coming into US, my policies will never change. This is a great time to get rich

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT