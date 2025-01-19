MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

Labour contractor helped Mumbai police track down Saif Ali Khan's attacker in Thane

The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, for the attack that took place at the Bollywood star's house in Bandra

PTI Published 19.01.25, 01:35 PM
A man accused of the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his house, after his arrest from Maharashtra's Thane, early Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

A man accused of the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his house, after his arrest from Maharashtra's Thane, early Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. PTI

A labour contractor helped the Mumbai police track down the attacker, who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan, in the neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, for the attack that took place at the Bollywood star's house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the crime branch and the local police had formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who had eluded them for more than two days.

Also Read

During the probe, the police found that the accused was seen outside Dadar railway station thrice and had gone to Worli Koliwada, he said.

The police examined hundreds of CCTV footage and found out that the attacker had visited a labour contractor in the area, the official said.

He said the labour contractor gave the police all the details about the attacker, and based on his direction, the police traced him to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane, from where he was apprehended.

The official said the accused had worked for a Thane-based hotel in the past, and so far, no criminal record in his name has come to light.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan (54) underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mumbai Police Thane
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, Shiv Sena grab ‘Bangladesh’ handle as Mumbai police nab man in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Police say accused arrested from Thane is Bangladeshi and had changed his name to Vijay Das after entering India, Right-wing finds pet issue to drum up support for
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Individual involved in car attack often seen with Parvesh Verma. They want to eliminate Kejriwal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT