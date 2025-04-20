Kota coaching centres dominate JEE-Main, 11 of 24 toppers score 100 percentile

Reaffirming yet again its success rate in engineering entrance exams, the coaching centres in Rajasthan’s Kota have secured a significant share of top rankers in the JEE-Main, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Om Prakash Behera, a student of a Kota coaching institute, has secured the all-India first rank, besides 34 students from two city institutes featuring in the top 100. Of the 24 students who have scored 100 percentile, 11 are from Kota coaching centres.

Devdatta is another student who has shared the top rank with Behera. Behera, a native of Odisha and a student of Allen Career Institute, scored 300 out of 300 and achieved All-India Rank (AIR) 1. Expressing gratitude to his parents and faculty members, Behera said classroom studies help clear doubts and decide what to study, while self-study is essential to crack the exam.

“I studied for eight to 10 hours every day and as the exam approached, focused more on question-solving practice. Right before the exam, I stopped studying altogether to refresh the mind,” Behera said.