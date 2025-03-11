Koshal row rattles BJP, triggers Assembly uproar after senior MLA backs separate state

The BJP is facing backlash in Odisha after its senior MLA, Jay Narayan Mishra, backed a separate Koshal state, challenging the party’s Odia Asmita (Odia pride) narrative.

Mishra’s remark that Sambalpur’s merger with Odisha in 1936 was a blunder triggered chaos in the Odisha legislative Assembly on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the controversy escalated, the BJP distanced itself from his statement, calling it his personal opinion and reaffirming its commitment to a united Odisha.

However, Opposition parties, including the BJD and the Congress, used the issue to attack the state’s first-ever BJP-led government.

Mishra, who represents the Sambalpur Assembly constituency, made the controversial remark at a public event on Saturday, stating: “Odisha as a separate state was formed through the integration of Utkal, Koshal, and Kalinga regions. But only Utkal is being hailed, while Koshal and Kalinga are ignored.”

His comments quickly snowballed into a political storm. As soon as Assembly proceedings began on Monday, BJD MLAs raised the issue, demanding a statement from chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

They stormed the well of the House, forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to repeatedly adjourn the session. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs raised concerns over rising crimes against women.

Outside the Assembly, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh intensified the attack, questioning Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s silence on the matter. He posted on X: “Dear Dharmendra Pradhanji, why the silence on your Sambalpur colleague’s statement? He did not even stand up when Odisha’s state song, Bande Utkal Janani, was sung.”

BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty clarified that the party had never discussed the issue of a separate Koshal state.

“Koshal is an integral part of Odisha. The BJP is committed to the development of all regions and aims for Odisha’s overall growth by 2036,” he told The Telegraph.

However, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati accused the BJP of trying to divide the state. “Today, they talk of Koshal. Tomorrow, there will be demands for Dakshinanchal (southern Odisha) and later Uttaranchal (northern Odisha). Is this Odia Asmita?” he questioned.

Mishra also came under fire for allegedly remaining seated when Bande Utkal Janani (Hail Utkal, the Motherland), Odisha’s state song, was sung.

The song, written by Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912, was first performed at the Utkal Sammilani conference in Balasore the same year. The Utkal Sammilani had spearheaded the movement for Odisha’s formation as a separate province during British rule. As per protocol, all must stand when the song is played.