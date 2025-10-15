Kochi student at centre of Kerala hijab row skips school as it reopens after two days

A Kochi student whose appearance at the school gate with a hijab last week had led to a controversy did not join her classes though the school re-opened after a two-day break on Wednesday.

The reason behind the controversy and the confusion lingering is being attributed to a statement by Kerala’s general education minister, V. Sivankutty.

“If there is consensus, let it end there. No one has the right to deny education. The parents have changed their earlier stance and have no objection now,” Sivankutty told reporters on Wednesday.

The principal of St Rita’s Public School had announced a two-day break on Monday as tension had escalated with a group supporting the parents against the church-run school.

The school management had sought an explanation from the parents but on Friday (October 10) members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had created a ruckus at the school, following which the authorities sought police protection.

On Wednesday when the school re-opened there was heavy police bandobast outside the premises.

The school authorities have claimed the student had been attending classes in the school uniform and had suddenly appeared in a hijab. They claim the student was not harassed. Instead, they say they had tried to reason with the parents that the school’s rules have to be followed.

“There was some confusion caused by the minister’s statement. Though the school re-opened the student did not turn up,” said a source.

A PTI report suggested the Class VIII student was unwell.

On Tuesday Congress MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden had mediated in the talks between the girl’s parents and the school, following which they had agreed to follow the school uniform.

On the same day citing a five-page report submitted by the deputy director of education (Ernakulam) Subin Paul, Sivankutty alleged lapses on the part of the school management.

“The school can decide the design and color of its uniform. However, it has no right to infringe on the students’ constitutional rights. The government has asked the school management to render an explanation without delay. Consequent action, if any, would depend on the school’s clarification,” Sivankutty wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said the school should allow the girl to attend her classes in hijab.

The minister was firm that the LDF government in Kerala would not allow any social friction in schools or in the state at large.