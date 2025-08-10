MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 August 2025

Kerala to give new home, Rs 34 lakh aid to family of boy electrocuted at school

Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises

PTI Published 10.08.25, 03:44 PM
Representational imaghe

Representational imaghe File picture

The family of a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at an aided school campus last month will soon get a new house, with Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty laying the foundation stone here on Sunday.

Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district, died after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises. Opposition parties had criticised the state government and the General Education Department over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new house will be built in the same locality where the family currently lives, the minister’s office said in a statement.

The project is being implemented under the aegis of the Kerala Scouts and Guides, of which Sivankutty is the state president.

The 1,000 sq ft house, comprising three bedrooms and other amenities, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. The government aims to complete the work and hand over the keys within four months.

Apart from the house, the government has announced various financial assistance measures for the family.

These include Rs 10 lakh each from the state government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Rs 11 lakh from the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), and Rs 3 lakh from the General Education Department.

The educational expenses of Mithun’s brother will also be fully covered by the department, Sivankutty said.

Local representatives and officials were present during the foundation stone ceremony.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Electrocuted Death Financial Aid
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Not bound by rules' to disclose voters excluded from draft roll: EC 'tells SC' on Bihar SIR row

According to multiple reports, the Election Commission also said that there would be no deletion of any voter's name from the draft electoral roll in Bihar without issuance of prior notice
Tejashwi Yadav.
Quote left Quote right

Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha has two voter ID cards. What action is being taken against him?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT