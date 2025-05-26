Karnataka Covid-19 active cases rise to 80 as 37 new patients added

The active covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 80 on Monday, with the addition of 37 new patients, the health department said.

Of these 80 active cases, 73 were from Bengaluru, it said in a bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru reported 35 of the 37 new cases on Monday.

The state's positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 19.37 per cent, the bulletin added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there was no cause for concern, as most recent covid-19 cases in the state involved only mild infections. However, he stressed the need for continued precautions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.