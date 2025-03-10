MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kannada actress Ranya Rao sent to judicial custody in Rs 12.56 crore gold smuggling case

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for three days for interrogation

PTI Published 10.03.25, 05:09 PM
Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao X/@RanyaRao

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences, on Monday.

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for three days for interrogation.

On Monday, the DRI officials produced her before the court where she broke down.

The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

