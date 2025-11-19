J&K CIK detains Srinagar doctor and wife in probe into social media-linked radical activity

Jammu and Kashmir police’s Counter Intelligence Unit (CIK) on Tuesday detained a prominent doctor and his wife after searches that are part of a crackdown against social media influencers “engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist and separatist agendas”.

Sources said their detention was unrelated to the “white-collar terror module” busted recently by Jammu and Kashmir police, but part of an ongoing Valley-wide crackdown against people deemed a threat to “national security”.

A CIK statement said they had detained Dr Umer Farooq, who works at SMHS Hospital, Shireen Bagh, and his wife Shahzada Akhtar during coordinated searches at four locations across Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag.

The statement said: “No individual, irrespective of position or profession, will be allowed to weaponise social or digital influence to aid terrorism or disturb public order...”

“The crackdown continues, and more actions are expected as the investigation unfolds,” it added.

“These searches are part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist and separatist agendas,” the CIK said.

“By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India.”

The only recoveries the police claimed to have made included five mobile phones, five SIM cards, one tablet device and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.

“Interestingly, Dr Umer Farooq, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behaviour detrimental to public order and national security,” the statement said.

The statement said Akhtar was “alleged to have been involved in radicalising local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction”.