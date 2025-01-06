Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches portal to seek public input for budget

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has launched the Abua Budget portal and mobile app to invite public suggestions for the 2025-26 state budget.

This marks the third consecutive year Soren has sought input from the masses to shape the budget, continuing the initiative that began with the “Hamar Apan” budget in 2023-24.

On Sunday evening, Hemant Soren launched Abua (meaning “my” in Santhali) budget portal and mobile app at the chief minister’s residential office in Ranchi.

In a statement issued by the chief minister secretariat, Hemant Soren said that this was an “Abua government” and general masses can give suggestions and opinions regarding the budget formulation.

“The government has a special focus on having a balanced budget that promotes the welfare and interests of the people for the sustainable, inclusive and all-round development of Jharkhand,” the statement informed.

“Therefore, suggestions, opinions and ideas regarding the budget for the financial year 2025-26 matter a lot, so that the better suggestions received from the masses can be given place in the budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.The best three suggestions will be honored,” the statement added.

The last date for giving suggestions is January 17.

At a function to launch the mobile app and the portal Abua Budget on Sunday, Hemant said: “Budget should be such that all sectors can develop in a balanced way.”

An official in the chief minister’s secretariat said that the objective is to help the state government in presenting a better and balanced budget.