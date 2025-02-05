Jammu and Kashmir police detain dozens of people over killing of retired soldier in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir police have detained dozens of people in south Kashmir following the killing of a retired soldier in Kulgam on Monday, even as ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asked the Centre to explain why militancy was continuing despite its claims to the contrary.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with militancy.

On Monday, militants shot dead Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and left his wife and her 14-year-old niece injured outside his home in Kulgam’s Behibagh village. The killing has sparked fear among retired soldiers and policemen in south Kashmir.

Police sources said multiple raids were conducted in Kulgam and dozens of people were picked up for questioning. “We have picked up overground workers and other suspects to find the culprits,” a police officer said.

Sources in Behibagh said over half a dozen youths were picked up from the village. “Some close relatives of the ex-serviceman have also been picked up for questioning. I do not know why. Some of them were released after questioning,” Wagay’s neighbour said.

Interacting with reporters on Wednesday, Farooq said: “You ask those who say militancy is over. If these incidents are taking place, ask them why they are (happening). Every day they make statements in Parliament. If militancy is over, such things should not happen,”

He maintained that law and order falls within the purview of the lieutenant governor’s administration under the hybrid model of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.