Jairam Ramesh calls 'historic' Waqf Amendment Bill a 'setback' for BJP

The BJP might dub the Waqf Amendment Bill as an achievement, but the Congress party thinks otherwise.

The grand old party has termed the passage of the hotly debated Bill a "setback" for the BJP, citing the narrow vote margins, particularly in the Rajya Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the vote count — 288-232 in the Lok Sabha and 128-95 in the Rajya Sabha — stating that the results had “shocked” the Treasury Benches.

"In the Rajya Sabha, it was actually a setback for the ruling party, and there was shock that the Opposition mustered up such support. The 95 number would have been more had the BJD not capitulated to BJP pressures at the last minute," he posted on X.

The Bill, which the BJP has described as a “historic reform” aimed at improving Waqf property management, has been strongly opposed by the Congress and AIMIM, who have termed it "unconstitutional" and discriminatory.

Jawed, Owaisi react

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have challenged the legislation in the Supreme Court, alleging it violates constitutional provisions by imposing “arbitrary restrictions” on Waqf properties and undermining religious autonomy.

Jawed, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Kishanganj and a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Bill, argued in his petition that the amendments introduced restrictions on the creation of Waqfs based on the duration of religious practice, which he claimed was "unfounded in Islamic law, custom or precedent" and violated Article 25 of the Constitution.

Kerala Congress takes 'pro-Muslim stance'

The passage of the Bill has also triggered internal rifts within the Congress. In Kerala’s Idukki district, local party leader Benny Peruvanthanam resigned from the Congress, accusing it of neglecting the Christian minority while taking a "pro-Muslim stance" on the Waqf issue.

"Congress has neglected the Christian minority community for years while only appeasing Muslims. In protest of this approach, I am resigning from the party," he told reporters.

Peruvanthanam said he had repeatedly raised the issue within the party but received no response. He also criticised the Congress leadership for its stance on concerns raised by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) and other Church organisations, adding that he had not joined any other political party.

His resignation comes amid ongoing protests in Munambam, where Christian groups, backed by the Catholic Church, have been agitating for over 174 days, demanding revenue rights over their properties, which they claim have been unfairly marked as Waqf land.

The issue has gained traction in Kerala, where the Christian community wields significant political influence.

The BJP, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha, saw its margin shrink significantly in the Rajya Sabha, where Opposition parties rallied 95 votes against the Bill.

While the ruling party managed to secure passage, Congress leaders argue that the numbers indicate growing discontent and could be a sign of shifting political equations.

With the Bill now facing legal scrutiny and triggering political unrest in states like Kerala, the debate over its implications is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.