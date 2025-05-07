MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 07 May 2025

Indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC, International Border kills three civilians

Indian Army is responding to the firing in a proportionate manner, say defence sources

PTI Published 07.05.25, 06:21 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night, defence sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army is responding to the firing in a proportionate manner, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the intervening night of May 6 and 7, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the LoC and IB opposite Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.

Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan War Line Of Control (LoC) International Border (IB) Pakistan Army Indian Army
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India bombs terror bases in Pakistan, PoK across the border after brutal tourist massacre

Air force strikes nine targets across the border in Operation Sindoor, says it has demonstrated ‘considerable restraint’
Shehbaz Sharif
Quote left Quote right

We will respond with full force. We will pay off this debt in manner such debt is paid

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT