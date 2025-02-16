'India’s Got Latent' row: Scared but not running away, says YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is under fire for his controversial remarks on parental sex at a comedy show, on Saturday claimed he had been receiving death threats.

“I am feeling scared... But, I am not running away,” Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his BeerBiceps channel, said in an Instagram post.

His response came after he failed to appear before Mumbai police for the second time.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry,” he said in his post.

“I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he added.

Mumbai police had issued a summons to Allahbadia, asking him to remain present at the Khar police station on Thursday in connection with a probe into his comments. When he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday.

The podcaster had requested Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence but his request was turned down.