Indian national killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant

An Indian national was killed in Kuwait after Iranian strikes hit a power and water desalination facility, prompting swift diplomatic coordination and emergency response efforts.

Expressing its “deepest condolences” at the tragic demise of the Indian national in the attack on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said in a social media post on Monday that it was closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Officials described the incident as a “brutal attack”, though the specific plant was not identified.

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality, Gulf News reported.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry’s approved emergency plan, she added.

Hayat further said specialised teams are working to secure the damaged facilities while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

The ministry maintained that operational efficiency across Kuwait’s electricity and water network remains intact.

The incident follows a recent case in the UAE where an Indian national was among two killed after missile debris fell on a street following an interception by air defence systems.

Iran's retaliation after the joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran on February 28 has escalated the war across the Gulf region.