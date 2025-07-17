MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India successfully test-fires Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, modified for high-altitude ops

Akash Prime is an upgraded variant of the Akash weapon system built for the Indian Army

PTI Published 17.07.25, 09:16 PM
In this image via Defense Ministry, Successfull testing of the Akash Prime missile underway, in Ladakh, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

India has successfully test fired indigenously developed Akash Prime missile in Ladakh that has been customised to operate at an altitude above 4,500 metres, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The achievement carries added significance as it follows the "exceptional performance" of India's indigenously developed air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, it said.

Akash Prime is an upgraded variant of the Akash weapon system built for the Indian Army.

Also Read

The test firing of the missile in Ladakh assumed significance as it is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"India on July 16 achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high speed unmanned targets at high-altitude in Ladakh by Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of Akash weapon system for the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the weapon system is customised to operate in altitude above 4,500 metres and has latest upgrades including indigenously developed radio frequency seeker.

"Based on the operational feedbacks from users, various upgrades are made to improve the operational effectiveness, demonstrating the advantage of the ecosystem created for the indigenous weapon system," the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Indian Army, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the industry on this "remarkable achievement", it said.

He described the success as a significant boost to India's air defence capabilities, particularly for meeting high-altitude operational requirements.

"Army Air Defence and DRDO, in conjunction with defence PSUs such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, and other industry partners have successfully validated the indigenously designed and developed Akash Prime weapon system," the ministry said.

"The trials were done as part of first of production model firing trial and will further enable timely induction and enhance the air defence potential in high-altitude frontiers of the country," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

