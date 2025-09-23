MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 23 September 2025

India receives ICAO Council President Certificate for progress in aviation safety oversight

The certificate was received by Directorate General of Civil Aviation director general Faiz Ahmed Kidwai

PTI Published 23.09.25, 11:19 PM
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (left) receives the ICAO Council President Certificate

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (left) receives the ICAO Council President Certificate

India has been presented the ICAO Council President Certificate in recognition of the country's progress in establishing an effective aviation safety oversight system.

The certificate was received by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai at the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada on Tuesday, according to an official.

It was presented by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The ICAO Council President Certificate was established in support of the 'No Country Left Behind' initiative.

The certificate recognises the country's progress in establishing an effective safety oversight system and improving the effective implementation of applicable ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

The eligibility criteria for according the recognition is based on the results of the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach activities.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

