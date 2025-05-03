India calls Pakistan’s missile test a reckless provocation amid Pahalgam attack fallout

India sees Pakistan's preparations to test fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles amid mounting tensions as a "reckless act of provocation" and a "dangerous escalation" of the situation, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The planned missile test by Pakistan, under such "volatile conditions" is nothing short of a "blatant provocation" and a "desperate attempt to whip up tensions" with India, they said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the boil since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike, citing "cross-border linkages" with the attack.

Many global powers, including the US and the European Union, have called on both sides to de-escalate, while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

"It has been learnt that Pakistan is preparing to test-fire surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week," said one of the people cited above.

"This is a reckless act of provocation and a dangerous escalation in its hostile campaign against India," the person said.

The people said Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, and has indulged in continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the April 22 attack.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through other countries acting as third parties.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an "act of war".

