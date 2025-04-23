IIT Bhubaneswar, Numeros Motors launch research on rare-earth-free EV motors

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has launched a two-year research initiative aimed at developing and evaluating non-magnetic or rare-earth-free (RE-free) motor topologies to support India’s electric mobility goals.

The research will be conducted in collaboration with Numeros Motors, an emerging Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specialising in indigenous electric mobility solutions. A formal agreement was signed between the two entities on Tuesday in the presence of Prof. Dinakar Pasla, dean (sponsored research and industrial consultancy), IIT Bhubaneswar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint initiative seeks to revolutionise the electric vehicle (EV) sector by identifying robust, cost-effective, and sustainable motor technologies that reduce dependency on rare-earth materials—essential components in most conventional EV motors.

The collaboration combines IIT Bhubaneswar’s academic strength in electrical engineering with Numeros Motors’ industry experience in electric drivetrain systems, aiming to produce high-efficiency motor solutions that are locally developed and economically viable.

“This partnership is in line with our vision to foster industry-academia collaboration in EV and allied sectors to ensure long-term sustainability,” said Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar. He also highlighted the institute’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the research, entrepreneurship, and start-up ecosystem through its research and entrepreneurship park.

Numeros Motors founder and CEO, Shreyas Shibulal, described the collaboration as a significant milestone. “Rare-earth-free motor technologies are essential to building affordable, sustainable, and truly indigenous EVs. Scaling such solutions will cut import dependency, reduce production costs, and accelerate India’s green mobility transition,” he said.

Dr. Ankit Dalal, assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering, IIT Bhubaneswar, who will be leading the research, said, “This partnership with Numeros Motors reflects a shared commitment to sustainable innovation. We look forward to developing engineering solutions that will shape the future of electric mobility.”