Tuesday, 18 February 2025

ICAR grants accreditation to five new colleges of Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University

The board has directed BAU to upload the self-study report of these colleges with intimation to the board, maintain the strength of faculty, technical and supporting staff and not to increase the sanctioned seats for admission without prior permission of the board

Animesh Bisoee Published 18.02.25, 06:39 AM
Representational image File picture

The National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has granted accreditation to five new colleges of Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University (BAU).

“The new colleges getting accreditation are Tilka Manjhi Agriculture College, Godda, Rabindra Nath Tagore Agriculture College, Deoghar; Agriculture College, Garhwa; Horticulture College, Khuntpani, Chaibasa and College of Agricultural Engineering, Ranchi. All these colleges were established in the year 2017-18,” read the statement of BAU.

“This recognition will pave the way for selection of graduates of these colleges for post graduate courses of the country’s leading agricultural universities, increase their employability and make these colleges eligible for ICAR development grant for strengthening of teaching facilities and students’ amenities,” the statement further informed.

The board has directed BAU to upload the self-study report of these colleges with intimation to the board, maintain the strength of faculty, technical and supporting staff and not to increase the sanctioned seats for admission without prior permission of the board.

