I was weak in maths: Deepika Padukone recalls her student days on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', talks about mental health

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone says she was a naughty child who would jump from one sofa to another and was weak in maths as she went down memory lane during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme.

The PM shared the clip where Padukone discusses her student days on his official X page.

"Among the most common topics #ExamWarriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February. And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, was part of an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual event in which the prime minister interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In the brief clip from the episode, which will be telecast on Wednesday at 10 am, Padukone said: "I was a very naughty kid. I would climb and jump on sofas and chairs. Sometimes we stress a lot. I used to be weak in maths and continue to be." Padukone also praised the prime minister for advocating expression over suppression in his 2018 book "Exam Warriors".

"So always express yourselves whether it's with your friends, family, parents, teachers, journaling is a great way to express yourself."

"I would also want to thank the honourable prime minister for giving this platform to really come out as exam warriors and not worriers. I wish all of you very best and do your best and take adequate rest," she said.

The Piku star, who launched Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health in India, also thanked Modi in her Instagram post.

"'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is back with its 8th Edition! And this time we'll also be discussing the importance of Mental Health. Thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi for your commitment towards this cause. I look forward to launching our episode," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared valuable insights and her personal experiences. “I just kept working, and one day I fainted, and after a few days, I realised that I was suffering from depression,” she added.

In 2015, Deepika revealed that she was diagnosed with depression the year before. At an event in 2022, she recalled her battle with depression, saying she “felt suicidal at times.”

“There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times. I give all the credit to my mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue,” she added.

The second episode of this inspiring conversation will be aired on February 12, 2025, at 10 am.

Among other notable figures from Bollywood, Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha to help students have a positive mindset and develop creativity in their academic pursuits.

For the sports and discipline episode, Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal setting, resilience and stress management through discipline.

For mindfulness and mental peace, Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus. Other renowned personalities from diverse fields will guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.

On Monday, Modi shared the interaction video on X, writing, “Had a wonderful interaction with young students on different aspects of stress-free exams. Do watch Pariksha Pe Charcha. #PPC2025.”

