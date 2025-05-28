Hundreds of 102, 108 ambulance workers affiliated with CITU go on 24-hour strike

Hundreds of 102 and 108 ambulance workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) went on a 24-hour strike on Tuesday night.

Union leaders on Wednesday explained that the strike was prompted by the ongoing discontent regarding the lack of minimum wage payments, which they say has led to harassment of workers.

As a result, the ambulance workers will not provide services till 8 pm on Wednesday, they added.

A meeting was held with the National Health Mission (NHM) Managing Director and Medswan Foundation Company State Head regarding the demands, however, the strike continued as there was no satisfactory response.

The union has warned that if their demands are not resolved, the agitation will intensify.

The workers' demands include payment of minimum wages in accordance with government regulations, double overtime pay for those working twelve hours, the provision of all holidays and no deduction in wages during maintenance periods, besides insurance of vehicles and employees.

The union leaders also claimed that many employees have been kept off-duty for several months without any explanation and that they faced threats and intimidation as well.

The on-strike workers took out a massive procession at Shimla, Hamirpur and other places on Wednesday morning.

Carrying banners and flags of CITU, they raised anti-state government and anti-health department slogans.

Demonstrations are being held across all districts, including outside the NHM Managing Director's office and the Medswan Foundation head office.

CITU State Vice President Samit Kumar accused the Medswan Foundation, which operates under the NHM, of exploiting its employees.

He stated that many workers are not compensated for overtime despite working twelve-hour shifts, and called for the immediate implementation of minimum wage orders issued by the state high court, labour court, and labour department.

