How else will you analyse data?: Veterans call for pilot, techie roles in Air India crash probe

The inclusion of pilots and other aviation professionals in the Air India crash probe can provide valuable insights, helping to ascertain the reason behind the tragedy, flight veterans have said.

According to the status report released by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday, the probe team led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) director-general includes an aviation medicine specialist, an air traffic controller (ATC) and representatives from the US’s National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

An aviation medicine specialist focuses on the health and safety of crew and passengers as well as the selection and performance of those who hold aviation licences. The ATC coordinates the movement of aircraft and issues directions as required.

The absence of pilots and engineers in the team has shocked aviation professionals, who believe this expertise is required to break down the technicalities.

According to the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017, an investigator-in-charge shall be appointed for the probe. The AAIB can consult any expert in aviation medicine, the ATC, qualified pilot or engineer and subject matter experts according to the probe requirements.

The status report has confirmed that the reading of the black box data is underway. “Without a pilot and an engineer in the investigation team, how can you analyse the data related to their respective fields? You need expertise from these two fields in analysing data,” said aviation expert Captain Amit Singh.

“Without these key members, they cannot start the investigation,” Singh, the founder of the Safety Matters Foundation and a former head of Airline Flight Operations and Safety, said.

A serving pilot demanded that a pilot who is independent and maybe part of a pilots’ association be included in the investigation team for a transparent probe. “Someone should be involved as a representative in the probe team as it would simplify the process of data analysis as well as make the investigation free from bias,” the pilot said.

However, Subhash Goyal, chairman of the Aviation and Tourism Expert Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, said: “If pilots and engineers have not been included, then they must immediately look into it.”