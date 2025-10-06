MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 October 2025

'Hindutva' rage on hill fashion shows, 'stop rehearsals and auditions' warning flagged

Although the audition was suspended for a day on Sunday, the participants said they had taken permission from their parents and wouldn’t let the “self-styled vigilantes” control their lives

Piyush Srivastava Published 06.10.25, 07:31 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Two Hindutva groups in Rishikesh have said they wouldn’t allow any fashion show in the town and warned the organisers of such an event to be held on Diwali to immediately stop rehearsals and auditions.

Although the audition was suspended for a day on Sunday, the participants said they had taken permission from their parents and wouldn’t let the “self-styled vigilantes” control their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghavendra, president of the Hindu Raksha Sangathan, said: “We had gone to a hotel in the town and asked them to stop planning the fashion show. They wear short dresses at the fashion show, which we don’t approve of. It is in sharp contrast to our culture and tradition. Let us be very clear that we will not let them organise this programme.”

Pankaj Chandani, one of the organisers of the show, said: “It is an annual event known as Diwali Mela. We organise a fashion show in the Diwali Mela every year and choose a Miss Rishikesh.
Some people on Saturday barged into the hall of a hotel where we were conducting auditions to select the models. As they were threatening us, we called the police. But these vigilantes have told us to stop the preparation immediately.”

RELATED TOPICS

Fashion Show Rishikesh Hindutva Protest Audition Rehearsal Diwali
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In peak tourism season, death comes tumbling: 23 die in north Bengal deluge

Some areas, such as Kurti in Jalpaiguri, recorded more than 370mm rainfall. Seething rivers flooded towns, villages, tea gardens and reserve forests, and swept away houses, bridges and roads
Festivities here: Mamata Banerjee greets a girl at the Durga Puja Carnival in Red Road on Sunday.
Quote left Quote right

It is shocking that Mamata Banerjee avoided visiting Darjeeling only to attend a carnival

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT