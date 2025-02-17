High-level delegation of Border Guard Bangladesh reaches Delhi for bi-lateral talks

A high-level delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the border guarding force of the neighbouring country, reached Delhi on Monday for bi-lateral talks on issues like fencing and attacks on BSF personnel and civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants, officials said.

The 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference between the two forces will be held at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters on Lodhi Road here. The bilateral talks will be held on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi delegation reached India onboard a flight and they will be here till February 20. Apart from participating in the bi-annual talks, they may also call on some senior Union home ministry authorities, the officials said.

This is the first top-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year.

The Indian delegation is led by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the visiting Bangladeshi team is headed by BGB DG Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The BSF said in a statement last week that the conference is being organised to discuss border-related issues and improve coordination between the border guarding forces.

Discussions will be held on preventing attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants/nationals as well as trans-border crimes, construction of single row fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan, Confidence Building Measures and other issues, it had said.

The last edition of these bi-annual talks was held in Dhaka in March last year.

The 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh boundary spans across five states -- West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

The BSF is designated as the lead security and intelligence-gathering agency for this front.

The ties between the two countries came under some stress after the neighbours summoned each other's high commissioners in December last year over the construction of the border fence by India and some other issues.

The government also informed Parliament in the Budget Session that India has conveyed to Bangladesh that it expects a cooperative approach from the neighbouring country for combating cross-border crimes and this includes the border fencing work.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, in a written reply in Parliament, said the unfenced part of this front was 864.482 km, which includes 174.51 km of "non-feasible" gap.

Bangladesh's interim government had recently said in Dhaka that it would seek to scrap some "uneven agreements" on borders with India during the meeting of the top commanders of the two countries' border guards.

The talks will end with the signing of a 'joint record of discussions' by the two sides on February 20.

