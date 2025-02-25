MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heatwave alert for Mumbai, neighbouring districts in Maharashtra as mercury soars

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days

PTI Published 25.02.25, 09:22 AM
Representational image. File picture

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair on Tuesday said the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 37 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

