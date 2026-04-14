Congress calls Maharashtra govt ‘inept’ as MBA students from Mumbai die in suspected drug overdose

Two students lost their lives after allegedly consuming drugs at a music concert in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The students were reportedly from a reputed South Mumbai institution and were studying MBA.

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Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the deaths, alleging that its "inept and shameless" functioning had pushed the state's youth into the grip of drugs.

Sapkal, in a statement, questioned how the police and enforcement agencies failed to detect a gathering of thousands where drugs and alcohol were consumed openly.

"The fact that such gatherings are being held openly under the nose of the Mumbai Police shows a major failure of the Home Department and the entire administrative machinery," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, Sapkal said the government has failed to control the situation.

"If he (Fadnavis) cannot handle even the Home Department, he is unfit to run the state. He should step down rather than ruin Maharashtra," he said.

The incident occurred on the night of April 11, when about 4,000 people attended the concert at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon by paying an entry fee of Rs 2,000.

The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, had attended the concert along with friends from their college. During the event, three members of the group allegedly consumed drugs, after which their health rapidly deteriorated, reported India Today.

All three were rushed to hospitals.

The male student was admitted to a private facility in Goregaon, where he later died. The two women were initially taken to a nearby hospital and then shifted to a more advanced facility as their condition worsened.

One of them died on Monday due to complications linked to the suspected overdose, while the third student continues to be treated in the ICU, added the report.

According to the media reports, the victims are suspected to have taken ecstasy tablets before and during the concert. They began feeling unwell at the venue, prompting their friends to seek medical help.

One of the students who died consumed a pill inside a taxi while en route the event, Mumbai police sources said, reported NDTV. He later took a second pill at the event, resulting in an overdose.

Officials said they are examining the supply chain and identifying others who may have been involved in facilitating the drugs at the event.

Police inquiries revealed that two fellow students had allegedly supplied the tablets; both have since been arrested. Six to seven pills were recovered from the accused, reported NDTV.

The investigation has revealed that the drugs were brought from outside Mumbai.

Further investigation led to the arrest of three individuals associated with NESCO, including a vice president from the event management team.

So far the police have arrested five people in connection with the case, including one of the event organisers, reported ANI.

In a statement, Nesco acknowledged the incident and said, “We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest,” a company spokesperson said, according to India Today.

(With input from agencies)