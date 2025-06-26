MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Google VP Chandrasekhar donates Rs 1 crore to world’s richest Hindu temple

TTD, custodian of the world’s richest Hindu shrine, received the donation at a formal meeting in Tirumala

PTI Published 26.06.25, 12:23 PM
Representational Image File picture

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, the temple authorities said.

The cheque was handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu by Chandrashekhar in Tirumala.

"Google Vice President Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday," said a release from the temple body.

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

