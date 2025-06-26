Google VP Chandrasekhar donates Rs 1 crore to world’s richest Hindu temple

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, the temple authorities said.

The cheque was handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu by Chandrashekhar in Tirumala.

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

