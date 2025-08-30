Fresh heavy rains forecast for Jammu on Sunday, raising landslide and flash flood fears

A fresh spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected on Sunday morning, which could trigger landslides and flash floods in the Jammu region, the Srinagar meteorology centre said.

"A spell of moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers is most likely at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba and Udhampur towards early morning between 4 am and 11 am of August 31," the Met centre said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has warned of the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides at a few vulnerable places.

The weather office asked people to stay away from rivers, nallas and loose structures while remaining updated and alert.

The Union territory has been reeling under a series of heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides since August 14. So far, at least 130 people have lost their lives and 140 were injured in Jammu, while 32 pilgrims are still missing.

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district remained suspended for the fifth day on Saturday. As many as 34 pilgrims died when a landslide struck about halfway along the winding 12-km trek route from Katra to the shrine on Tuesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.