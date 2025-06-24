French tourist raped in Udaipur by event firm employee, investigation underway

A French tourist was allegedly raped in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by an employee of an event management company, highlighting growing concerns about safety of foreign tourists in India. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after a group dinner at a restaurant in the Tiger Hills area of the city.

The woman, who is in India on a one-year visa and had arrived in November, was in Udaipur for an advertisement shoot organised by the event firm, according to police. She and her friends, along with company staff, had dinner and drinks at a restaurant called Greek Farm, reported NDTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the meal, the accused—identified as Siddharth—offered to show her around the city. He took her to his hotel room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Udaipur superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal confirmed that a medical examination has been conducted, and an FIR registered.

The woman reported the incident to her companions the next morning, after Siddharth dropped her back at her hotel. She was initially taken to a private hospital before being transferred to a government facility for medical examination.

The accused is currently absconding, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the restaurant and hotel.

The police have informed the French embassy and have started to question others present at the restaurant that evening.

This incident comes amid heightened international scrutiny of women’s safety in India. The US on June 16 issued a travel advisory warning its citizens—especially women—about increased crime, including sexual assault, and requiring special clearance for travel to certain regions.

Reacting to the advisory, the Congress party criticised both the US and the Indian government. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate noted that no similar warnings were issued for Pakistan. She also accused the Modi government of failing to defend India’s reputation and described the silence from New Delhi as a diplomatic failure.

“Such advisories harm India's image, hurt tourism, and deter investment,” Shrinate said, urging the government to ensure women’s safety and respond firmly to international concerns.