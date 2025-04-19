Four-storey Delhi building collapses, four dead, several feared trapped, rescue operation underway

Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, at least 14 people have been rescued so far.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, firefighters, and Delhi Police have rushed to the spot. The police further said that they are probing the cause behind the building's collapse.

As per the eyewitness account, the incident took place at around 2:30 am.

It is suspected that the roof collapsed after heavy rains and a dust storm lashed the national capital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.