Dec 26 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, sources said.

The 92-year-old Singh was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.

They said the condition of 92-year-old Singh was critical.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known

